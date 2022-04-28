Actor Andrew Garfield is ready for a break after a year of constant work.

Talking about his big decision, he said, “I’m going to take a short break. I need to rethink what I want to do next and who I want to be, and just be a little bit of a human for a while.”

While stating his break from the entertainment industry, the actor stated “I simply need to be a little average for a while.”

After wrapping production on FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ an adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime novel of the same name, the ‘Tick, tick…BOOM’ star has opted to take a break.

He will play a Mormon investigator who investigates the horrible murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fanatical Latter-day Saints.