Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday extended heart-warming birthday wishes to his brother Raju Kher and recalled fond memories by sharing priceless throwback pictures.

He penned a note along with throwback pictures on Instagram that read, ‘Happy birthday my dearest dearest brother, Raju!! Wishing you a long, healthy and happy life’. The ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ actor shared a couple of pictures in the post that showcased the bond the siblings share. The first picture shared by Anupam is a monochromatic family picture, which seems to be caught in their hometown – is from their younger days. The second one is a black and white all-smiles photo that is caught while Anupam and Raju share a light moment with their mom – Dulari.

The post also features a fun boomerang, while the last picture in the post-shows the two brothers looking at each other. The ‘Saaransh’ actor penned special birthday message, ‘You are the best thing that has happened to me. You have been my closest friend, my confidant, my support system, and my emotional strength for years’.

Sending best wishes to his brother, Anupam concluded the note by saying,” May God give everybody a brother like you. Love, prayers, and blessings always!!”

With the birthday post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Neena Gupta liked it, while many of the fans sent adorable wishes to the birthday boy.

