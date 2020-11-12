Actor Asif Basra on Thursday was found dead in a private complex in Himachal Pradesh's Mcleodganj. As per the police, a team of forensic experts is currently investigating the cause of his death, whether he died by suicide or not.

Reports suggest that actor Asif Basra, 53, was found hanging in Himachal Pradesh’s Mcleodganj on Thursday. He was found dead in a private complex on the FC Gibada Road, near a cafe.

According to the police, the Pataal Lok actor was found dead in Mcleodganj, a team of forensic experts is currently investigating the cause of his death, whether he died by suicide or not. As per sources, Asif had been living in a rented apartment in Mcleodganj for the past 5 years.

Asif Basra had worked in a number of films, his most recent role was that in the web series Paatal Lok. His other films include Outsourced, Kaalakaandi, Black Friday, Kai Po Che, Parzania, Ek Villain, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Hichki and Krrish 3.

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

He had been a part of several plays as well in India and abroad. He used to act in Hindi, Urdu and English plays and Mr Basra also used to conduct acting workshops.

