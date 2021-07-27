Model & actor Darasing Khurana is known to be an active philanthropist. He’s the brand ambassador of DATRI (an NGO, which is world’s second largest blood stem cells donor’s registry) and his Pause.Breathe.Talk Foundation helps those suffering from mental health issues. Now, Darasing has added another responsibility to his list of social work initiatives. He’s become the brand ambassador of the NGO Punarjanm, which works in the fields of health, education and livelihood.

With the vision of improving the quality of life for those in need in the areas of health, occupation and education, the NGO has helped various people over the years. They have presence across India and USA. Now, Darasing wishes to work actively in the same direction.

Talking about his association, Darasing says, “I’ve always associated with causes that make an impact in the lives of the needy. I really relate to the kind of work Punarjanm does. I connect with their policy of regrow, rebuild and recreate. They’ve helped many individuals affected in the flood or pandemic with financial help and other resources to support them in starting their lives afresh. They have also been providing medical assistance to the needy during the pandemic and have also been donating oxygen concentrators to the needy over the last few months. The organisation also ensures that children in families struck by a natural calamity don’t suffer and receive proper education. They help such children with school/college fees, uniforms and supplies. I feel this really makes an impact on the ground level and I’m happy to be on board. I wish to make a difference, too.”