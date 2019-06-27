Legendary actor and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away in Hyderabad last night at the age of 73. Reports reveal that the actor was hospitalised in Gachibowli Continental Hospital in Hyderabad and died after suffering from a stroke.

Actor and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away in Hyderabad late Wednesday due to Cardiac arrest. The actor is known for featuring in more than 200 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. Not just that, the hardworking actor has also directed more than 40 films.

Reports reveal that the actor was admitted to Continental Hospital, Gachibowli where she took her last breath. Talking about her career beginning, the actor initially commenced as a child artist in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. Further, she went on to play lead roles in films like Poola Rangadu, Bangaru Gajulu, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Meena, Panama Paasama, En Annan, Engaveettu Penn, Udhyogastha, Bhargavi Nilayam and many more.

In 2002, she also entered the Guinness Book of Records as a female filmmaker with a good number of films. Moreover, she also received the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award for her achievements and contributions to the Telugu film industry in 2008. Moreover, she with Telugu actor Savitri is credited for directing legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan.

Talking about her directorial projects, the actor first directed a Malayalam film on a budget of Rs 3 lakh. Further, she did her Telugu direction debut in the film Meena. Apart from exploring herself in films, the actor also ventured in Television and did her debut with Balaji Telefilms in the show Pelli Kanuka. Post to which, the hardworking filmmaker launched her own production house in the name of Vijaya Krishna Movies and then produced 15 films.

Vijaya Nirmala Garu was a pioneering filmmaker whose life is an inspiration for many. Extremely saddened to hear the news. Extending my deepest condolences to her family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 27, 2019

You came, Created History where no one can come close to it for the ages to come and now u left us … Will Miss u Nanni, Rest In Peace … Strength to Family , Friend’s ,Welwishers and Fans …#VijayaNirmala Garu Your movies will Remain Forever 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uYnEf7WeBK — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) June 27, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App