Avantika malik shared an obscure post, which is mysterious as it says, sticking with love and there are rumors of her separation with spouse Imran Khan. Read the full article to know more.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik who reportedly has estranged from him shared an obscure post on her Instagram account. The post said sticking with love, reports also say that they separated in the year 2019. On Saturday, Avantika took it to Instagram and wrote a quotation of Martin Luther King Jr which goes like I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear.She also wrote in her caption that just when she needed to believer in the purity of love the universe sents her a sign, a magic.

In the post, Avantika was seen with her daughter Imara. Previously, Avantika shared a post on her Instagram which was about moving on,in that post she used the quotation of Morgan Harper Nichols. It was the first time that something like this was posted by any of them as since the time the duo got separated they never said anything about it.

Imran has been spotted many times in public but whenever he was asked about him and Avantika he always used to say that who asks such questions at an event. In an interview, Avantika’s mother said in the year 2019, that there is no update and not even any change in Avantika and Imran’s relationship. When she was asked about the possibility of reconciliation so she responded that only time will determine it.

