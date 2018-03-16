Putting all the speculations to rest, actor Irrfan Khan has taken to social media to reveal that he is suffering from a 'neuroendocrine tumour’. Another name for neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) is carcinoids. They are basically abnormal growths that start in the neuroendocrine cells of the body and can occur in many parts and grow differently. Learn more about Neuroendocrine Tumour.

Actor Irrfan Khan who had taken the social media by storm a few days back by revealing that he was suffering from a ‘rare disease’ has finally opened up about his illness and has said that he is suffering from a ‘neuroendocrine tumour’. The actor said that this phase of life was indeed difficult for him, but he was coping up well due to the love of all those around him. He added that he would be flying abroad for the treatment. His post is likely to put all the rumours regarding his health to rest. Earlier social media was abuzz with fake news that he is suffering from brain cancer.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the nature of his illness, The Lunchbox actor posted, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndoCrine as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope.” Here is everything you must know about neuroendocrine tumours:

What are neuroendocrine tumours?

Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) are also known as carcinoids. They are abnormal growths that start in the neuroendocrine cells. These tumours can occur in many places of the body and grow differently. They usually appear in lungs, stomach, pancreas, appendix, intestines, colon and rectum, but can also appear in other parts.

What are the treatment options?

There are many types of neuroendocrine tumours and each requires a different approach to treatment. The plan is based on the diagnosis and needs of the patient.

What is the survival chance of patients suffering from neuroendocrine tumours?

The survival rate depends upon affected body organs, the nature of a tumour and several other factors. Well, we hope the Irrfan Khan will manage to beat all odds and emerge victorious from his fight with the disease.

