Monday, September 16, 2024
Actor Jennie Garth regrets being part of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Jennie Garth shared why she regretted reprising her role as Kelly Taylor in '90210', which was the fourth series of the popular franchise.

Actor Jennie Garth regrets being part of 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star Jennie Garth shared why she regretted reprising her role as Kelly Taylor in ‘90210’, which was the fourth series of the popular franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘90210’ is an American teen drama series created by Rob Thomas, Gabe Sachs, and Jeff Judah. It aired on The CW from September 2, 2008, to May 13, 2013. It is the fourth series in Darren Star’s ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ franchise.

“I wish I hadn’t done it. No offence to them,” she said while admitting she regretted being part of the fourth series.

“The producer was a friend of a friend, and I remember he came over in my living room, sat me down, [billed it as] this chance of a lifetime. He asked me to do it and I didn’t know how to say no then,” Garth added. “But the people were very nice and all the best to them.”

Garth, Shannen Doherty, and Tori Spelling were the only original cast members to return for ‘90210’, which starred Shenae Grimes-Beech and AnnaLynne McCord and followed wealthy students at West Beverly Hills High School.

Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, and Ian Ziering, who previously appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210, joined Garth and shared their views about the reboot of the series.

“I never wanted to do it,” Carteris admitted, adding, “I was so shocked they were doing a new show. I was like, is it like, they long so much you’re just going to try to reinvent it over and over?”

Green said, “No offence at all, it’s to me, we did 10 years of that show and it’s like OK, done.”

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, which was created by Darren Star, ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. The plot revolved around a group of friends living in Beverly Hills and shows their development from being school kids to college students and later adults. The series featured Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Joe E. Tata, Carol Potter, James Eckhouse and Tiffani Thiessen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from ANI)

