Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

As part of an inquiry into alleged money laundering involving two Hyderabad-based real estate companies accused of defrauding homebuyers, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called actor Mahesh Babu to appear on April 28.

According to a TOI report, the actor allegedly supported dubious ventures associated with the Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers.

According to the Times of India, which cited the ED, Mahesh Babu allegedly earned ₹5.9 crore in total for approving the projects of Sai Surya Developers. Of that amount, ₹3.4 crore was given by check, while the remaining ₹2.5 crore was paid in cash.

More details awaited.

