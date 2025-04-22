Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

As part of an inquiry into alleged money laundering involving two Hyderabad-based real estate companies accused of defrauding homebuyers, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called actor Mahesh Babu to appear on April 28.

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

As part of an inquiry into alleged money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called actor Mahesh Babu to appear on April 28.


As part of an inquiry into alleged money laundering involving two Hyderabad-based real estate companies accused of defrauding homebuyers, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called actor Mahesh Babu to appear on April 28.

According to a TOI report, the actor allegedly supported dubious ventures associated with the Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers.

According to the Times of India, which cited the ED, Mahesh Babu allegedly earned ₹5.9 crore in total for approving the projects of Sai Surya Developers. Of that amount, ₹3.4 crore was given by check, while the remaining ₹2.5 crore was paid in cash.

More details awaited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

ED Mahesh Babu

newsx

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...
PM Modi is set for a quic

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...
newsx

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...
The Supreme Court is set

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal
newsx

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise
Stock Market Today: Flat

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt His Abilities’

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than Ever

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC List

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Entertainment

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate LA Wedding

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate

Hollywood Publication Gets Slammed For Downplaying Sinners Box-Office Success, Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards

Hollywood Publication Gets Slammed For Downplaying Sinners Box-Office Success, Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave