Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Tamil actor Manoj Bharathiraja, son of director Bharathiraja, passed away at 48 due to cardiac arrest. He had undergone heart surgery a month ago. Fans and celebs mourn his loss.

Manoj Bharathiraja, the son of veteran South Indian director Bharathiraja, passed away at the age of 48 due to a cardiac arrest. The actor had undergone open-heart surgery a month ago at SIMS Hospital and was recovering at home. Reports suggest he had been feeling unwell for the past few days before suffering a fatal heart attack.

Veteran Tamil Film Director Bharathiraja’s son, Actor/Director Manoj Bharathi has passed away at 48 yrs. Condolences to the bereaved. Lifestyle diseases( Obesity, Junk Food, Sedentary lifestyles etc ) r increasingly taking a toll on the youth these days. An invisible epidemic.… pic.twitter.com/duq42pSfAi Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh (@Jasonphilip8) March 25, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RIP Manoj!

A nightmare for Bharathiraja ayya to live through this! 🥲 https://t.co/tZGfsNReef — Mangalam Undagattum (@JPngraponnu) March 25, 2025

Director Bharathiraja’s son and actor /director Manoj Bharathiraja (48) passes away due to cardiac arrest Gone too Soon…#ManojBharathiraja #RIPManojBharathiraja pic.twitter.com/U7PUvWBMNn — Rajesh Sundaran (@editorrajesh) March 25, 2025

Manoj made his acting debut in 1999 with Taj Mahal, directed by his father. Over the years, he starred in several Tamil films, including Samudram, Kadal Pookkal, Alli Arjuna, Varushamellam Vasantham, Pallavan, Eera Nilam, Maha Nadigan, and Annakkodi. His last appearance was in the 2022 film Viruman.

Before venturing into acting, Manoj worked as an assistant director. He later married Nandana, with whom he had two daughters.

The Tamil film industry has expressed deep sorrow over his untimely demise. Several celebrities and fans are mourning his loss, remembering him for his contributions to cinema.