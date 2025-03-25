Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Tamil actor Manoj Bharathiraja, son of director Bharathiraja, passed away at 48 due to cardiac arrest. He had undergone heart surgery a month ago. Fans and celebs mourn his loss.

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest


Manoj Bharathiraja, the son of veteran South Indian director Bharathiraja, passed away at the age of 48 due to a cardiac arrest. The actor had undergone open-heart surgery a month ago at SIMS Hospital and was recovering at home. Reports suggest he had been feeling unwell for the past few days before suffering a fatal heart attack.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Manoj made his acting debut in 1999 with Taj Mahal, directed by his father. Over the years, he starred in several Tamil films, including Samudram, Kadal Pookkal, Alli Arjuna, Varushamellam Vasantham, Pallavan, Eera Nilam, Maha Nadigan, and Annakkodi. His last appearance was in the 2022 film Viruman.

Before venturing into acting, Manoj worked as an assistant director. He later married Nandana, with whom he had two daughters.

The Tamil film industry has expressed deep sorrow over his untimely demise. Several celebrities and fans are mourning his loss, remembering him for his contributions to cinema.

Filed under

Bharathiraja son death Manoj Bharathiraja death Manoj Bharathiraja heart attack Tamil actor Manoj dies

CIA Director John Ratclif

Leaked US Military Plans Contained No Classified Information, CIA Director Says
newsx

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest
newsx

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South
Donald-Trump-DJT-stock-TM

Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’ Amid Calls For Resignations
Jacqueline Fernandez

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March...
newsx

Pope Francis Was So Close To Death That Doctors Considered Ending Treatment: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Leaked US Military Plans Contained No Classified Information, CIA Director Says

Leaked US Military Plans Contained No Classified Information, CIA Director Says

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’ Amid Calls For Resignations

Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’ Amid Calls For Resignations

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March 26?

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March...

Pope Francis Was So Close To Death That Doctors Considered Ending Treatment: Report

Pope Francis Was So Close To Death That Doctors Considered Ending Treatment: Report

Entertainment

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March 26?

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March

Right Connection Happens Naturally: Is Natasa Stankovic Dating Post Divorce From Hardik Pandya?

Right Connection Happens Naturally: Is Natasa Stankovic Dating Post Divorce From Hardik Pandya?

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequel Has A New Title, Here’s What It Means

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequel Has A New Title, Here’s What It Means

After Delhi, Will Travis Scott Scott Also Perform In Mumbai And Bengaluru? Check Schedule Here

After Delhi, Will Travis Scott Scott Also Perform In Mumbai And Bengaluru? Check Schedule Here

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success