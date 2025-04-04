Actor Manoj Kumar’s Death: President Murmu And Political Leaders Pay Tribute, Praise His Cinematic Legacy

Actor Manoj Kumar received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, cementing his place as one of India's most respected cinematic figures.

Legendary actor, director, and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, known as “Bharat Kumar” for his iconic patriotic roles, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. Kumar breathed his last at 4:03 am at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be held on April 5, 2025, at 11 am at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle.

The news of his death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the nation. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on social media, stating, “His cinema will instil national pride and inspire generations to come.” She praised Kumar’s unique ability to promote patriotism and Indian values, especially through his unforgettable roles as national heroes, soldiers, and farmers.

Leaders from all walks of life have also paid their respects to the late actor.

Saddened by the demise of legendary actor and film-maker Manoj Kumar Ji. He has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. During his long and distinguished career he came to be known for his patriotic films which promoted a sense of pride in India’s contribution and values. The… Advertisement · Scroll to continue — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 4, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the death of actor Manoj Kumar, calling him “an icon of Indian cinema.” He added, “His films will continue to inspire generations.” PM Modi remembered Kumar for his patriotic zeal, which was reflected in his movies. “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her condolences on the demise of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, stating, “The veteran actor was also known as Bharat Kumar. He raised the sentiment of patriotism among the countrymen. The film industry is saddened by the demise of such an artist and prays that his soul rests in peace.”

Political leaders from various parties also shared heartfelt tributes. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, and Chief Ministers from Uttarakhand and Rajasthan praised Kumar’s legacy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media, writing, “Shri Manoj Kumar ji was a versatile actor, who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism. Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’, his unforgettable performances in films like ‘Upkaar’, ‘Purab and Paschim’ have enriched our culture. His cinematic legacy will live on. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Shri Manoj Kumar ji was a versatile actor, who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism. Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ his unforgettable performances in films like ‘Upkaar’, ‘Purab and Paschim’ have enriched our culture and have endeared him to people… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 4, 2025

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his grief over the passing of veteran actor Manoj Kumar. He wrote, “The news of the demise of famous Bollywood actor Shri Manoj Kumar ji, popularly known as Bharat Kumar, is very sad. He has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema with his amazing acting and patriotism. May God give peace to his soul and give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss.”

बॉलीवुड के मशहूर अभिनेता और भारत कुमार के नाम से मशहूर श्री मनोज कुमार जी के निधन की ख़बर बेहद दुखद है। उन्होंने अपने अद्भुत अभिनय और देशभक्ति से सिनेमा जगत में अमिट छाप छोड़ी है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और उनके परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों को ये दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। 🙏 https://t.co/jviHSI97gP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 4, 2025

Leaders from various political parties and across the nation paid tribute to the legendary actor. His legacy of instilling patriotism and promoting Indian values through cinema will continue to inspire generations to come.

Kumar, known for his iconic roles in films like Upkaar and Purab Aur Paschim, passed away at the age of 87. His death has left the nation in mourning, with fans and leaders alike remembering his contribution to Indian cinema.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his condolences on social media following the death of actor Manoj Kumar. He wrote, “The news of the passing of the renowned actor, writer, and director of Hindi cinema, Manoj Kumar Ji, is deeply saddening. His films were not only a source of entertainment but also a medium for patriotism and social messages, leaving an indelible mark on the film industry. In this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and all his fans.” https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1257318619087544&id=100044282536870&rdid=dhQoulLzdh3XFBGO Manoj Kumar’s cousin, Manish R Goswami, described him as “a true countryman” whose films centered around India’s national values. The actor’s passing was attributed to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction, compounded by decompensated liver cirrhosis. He has been under medical care since February 2025. Known for films like Upkaar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Kumar’s cinematic legacy transcends time, as his films continue to resonate with audiences. He received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, cementing his place as one of India’s most respected cinematic figures. Manoj Kumar’s demise marks the end of an era for Indian cinema, but his contributions will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. (With Inputs From ANI) Also Read: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar, ‘His Films Ignited National Pride’