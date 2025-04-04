Actor Manoj Kumar’s Death: President Murmu And Political Leaders Pay Tribute, Praise His Cinematic Legacy

Legendary actor, director, and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, known as “Bharat Kumar” for his iconic patriotic roles, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. Kumar breathed his last at 4:03 am at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be held on April 5, 2025, at 11 am at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle.
The news of his death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the nation. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on social media, stating, “His cinema will instil national pride and inspire generations to come.” She praised Kumar’s unique ability to promote patriotism and Indian values, especially through his unforgettable roles as national heroes, soldiers, and farmers.
BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her condolences on the demise of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, stating, “The veteran actor was also known as Bharat Kumar. He raised the sentiment of patriotism among the countrymen. The film industry is saddened by the demise of such an artist and prays that his soul rests in peace.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media, writing, “Shri Manoj Kumar ji was a versatile actor, who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism. Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’, his unforgettable performances in films like ‘Upkaar’, ‘Purab and Paschim’ have enriched our culture. His cinematic legacy will live on. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his grief over the passing of veteran actor Manoj Kumar. He wrote, “The news of the demise of famous Bollywood actor Shri Manoj Kumar ji, popularly known as Bharat Kumar, is very sad. He has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema with his amazing acting and patriotism. May God give peace to his soul and give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss.”
Leaders from various political parties and across the nation paid tribute to the legendary actor. His legacy of instilling patriotism and promoting Indian values through cinema will continue to inspire generations to come.
Kumar, known for his iconic roles in films like Upkaar and Purab Aur Paschim, passed away at the age of 87. His death has left the nation in mourning, with fans and leaders alike remembering his contribution to Indian cinema.