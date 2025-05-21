Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • Actor Mohanlal Turns 65: Launches Free Liver Transplants For Kids, Anti-Drug Campaign

Actor Mohanlal Turns 65: Launches Free Liver Transplants For Kids, Anti-Drug Campaign

A five-time National Film Award winner and recipient of the Padma Bhushan in 2019, Mohanlal continues to inspire both on and off screen with his cinematic legacy and humanitarian efforts.

Actor Mohanlal Turns 65: Launches Free Liver Transplants For Kids, Anti-Drug Campaign

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal turned 65 on May 21, 2025, and marked the occasion by launching two impactful social initiatives liver transplant support for underprivileged children and a state-wide anti-drug campaign.


Malayalam megastar Mohanlal turned 65 on May 21, 2025, and marked the occasion by launching two impactful social initiatives liver transplant support for underprivileged children and a state-wide anti-drug campaign.

The beloved actor, affectionately known as Lalettan, received a flood of birthday wishes on social media from fans, celebrities, and politicians alike. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, actors Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, and producer Antony Perumbavoor were among those who shared warm tributes to the icon.

Celebrating over four decades in cinema and more than 400 films across multiple languages, Mohanlal is currently enjoying the massive success of his recent hits, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, both reportedly grossing over ₹200 crore.

To commemorate his birthday, Mohanlal announced two new initiatives through his ViswaSanthi Foundation:

  1. Subsidised Liver Transplant Surgeries for Children
    In collaboration with Baby Memorial Hospital, the Foundation will provide financial aid for liver transplant surgeries to economically disadvantaged children in Kerala.

    “Many children suffer from liver ailments but lack access to timely treatment. This initiative is our effort to help such families,” said Mohanlal in a video message posted on Facebook.

  2. ‘Be a Hero’ Anti-Drug Campaign
    A year-long anti-drug awareness campaign, titled Be a Hero, was also launched to educate youth and communities about the dangers of substance abuse.

Founded in 2015, the ViswaSanthi Foundation works in the fields of healthcare, education, and socio-economic development, particularly supporting underprivileged sections of society.

A five-time National Film Award winner and recipient of the Padma Bhushan in 2019, Mohanlal continues to inspire both on and off screen with his cinematic legacy and humanitarian efforts.

