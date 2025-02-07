Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Nagarjuna expressed his gratitude on social media, acknowledging the Prime Minister's recognition of ANR’s cinematic and philanthropic contributions.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House on Friday and presented him with the book Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva, authored by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. The book is a tribute to Nagarjuna’s father, the legendary Telugu cinema icon Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nagarjuna was accompanied by his wife, actress Amala Akkineni, son Naga Chaitanya, and daughter-in-law, actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Expressing his gratitude on social media, Nagarjuna posted a picture with PM Modi and shared his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s recognition of his father’s contributions to Indian cinema.

“Profoundly thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today’s meeting at Parliament House. It was an honor to present Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to my father ANR garu’s cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life’s work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans, and Indian movie lovers. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn,” Nagarjuna wrote on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here is his X post:

Profoundly thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today’s meeting at Parliament House. It was an honor to present ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva’ by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr.

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to my father ANR garu’s cinematic heritage. Your… pic.twitter.com/FLXUIDQGYA — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 7, 2025

He further acknowledged the Prime Minister’s appreciation of ANR’s philanthropic legacy and the significant role of Annapurna Studios and Annapurna College of Film and Media in nurturing aspiring filmmakers. “It was overwhelming to hear Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s commendations for ANR gaaru’s philanthropic legacy and his high regard for both @AnnapurnaStdios and Annapurna College of Film and Media as a pivotal institution for aspiring filmmakers. This esteemed acknowledgment fills us with pride and gratitude. #ANRLegacy #InspiringFuture #ANRLivesOn #Annapurna50Years,” he added.

Here is his X post:

Profoundly thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today’s meeting at Parliament House. It was an honor to present ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva’ by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr.

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to my father ANR garu’s cinematic heritage. Your… pic.twitter.com/FLXUIDQGYA — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 7, 2025

Nagarjuna’s daughter-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala, also shared pictures of the meeting on her Instagram handle, marking the family’s moment of pride.

The meeting comes after PM Modi paid tribute to Akkineni Nageswara Rao in his last Mann Ki Baat address of 2024. During the address, Modi honored four legendary figures of Indian cinema—Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Tapan Sinha. “Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu took Telugu cinema to new heights. His films presented Indian traditions and values very well,” Modi remarked.

Nagarjuna expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for acknowledging his father’s legacy. “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work,” he posted on X.

In celebration of ANR’s centenary, the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa also paid tribute to the Telugu cinema legend, highlighting his remarkable contribution to Indian film history.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?