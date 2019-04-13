Veteran Tamil actor JK Rithesh was a member of AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)and was Member of Parliament as well. He is survived by his wife and son. The politician earlier today passed away in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Actor-politician JK Rithesh who was last seen in February film LKG passed away earlier this day. The star was a member of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and was even a member of parliament as well.

To share the news of the politician’s demise trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter handle, he wrote Actor and Ex Lok Sabha MP JK Riteesh who was seen in LKG is no more. He died of a heart attack earlier this morning back in Ramanathapuram. May his soul rest in peace.

Take a look at the post of trade analyst Ramesh Bala here:

Deeply saddened by the loss of #JKRitheesh . Such a humble and loving man he was. RIP uncle. You will be missed 💐 pic.twitter.com/jbQvkRd2cX — Metro Shirish (@actor_shirish) April 13, 2019

According to reports, the actor was campaigning in Tamil Nadu when he complained of uneasiness in his chest, he was rushed to hospital but couldn’t survive the attack and passed away in the hospital.

#JKRitheesh was campaigning for #BJP Candidate #NayinaarNagendran in and around #Ramanathapuram today.. He went to his house in Ramnaad around 3 pm and had lunch.. He passed away at his home soon afterwards.. He was jus 46.. Sad and shocked to know the news.. pic.twitter.com/YpkAS0KRaZ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 13, 2019

Rithesh has done four movies among which he made his debut into the industry with 2007 hit Kaanal Need and then further on did Nayagan in 2008, Pen Singam in 2010 and the last movie LKG in 2019.

Talking about JK Ritesh’s last movie LKG was a political satire where he plays the role of antagonist in this conical ride. He was seen making his comeback into the acting industry with this film beeper that he was busy in minting his political career which began in 2009.

Born in Srilanka and brought up in Rameshwaram, Ritesh was truly an aspiration for many and he will be dearly missed by all. May his soul rest in peace.

