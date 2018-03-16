Superstar Salman Khan has proved that he masters in whatever he does. The actor-producer-singer has also turned to a lyricist after having penned a romantic song for his upcoming movie Race 3. The film is directed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the female lead character.

B-town’s most eligible bachelor, Salman Khan has been ruling the industry for more than thirty years now. Apart from acting and producing films, the actor had lent his voice to many songs earlier. Songs like Main Hu Hero Tera and Hangover sang by the actor in the films Hero and Kick respectively has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience, especially the youth. Plus the ice on the cake is that Salman has penned a song for his upcoming film Race 3 starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah in crucial roles. Race 3 will mark his debut as a lyricist in the film industry.

Moreover, reports reveal that the song will have a romantic flavour in addition to being melodious. The song is set for a romantic sequence in the film, which features Salman and Jacqueline. The 52-year-old actor has aced in almost every performance he has done to date and is still continuing his journey in films. The actor’s last outing Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the most expensive films of all time in Hindi cinema, which struck the box office breaking many records. The actor was paired with his ex-girlfriend and co-star Katrina Kaif.

Moreover, on the work front, Salman’s next project with Ali Abbas Zafar marks their third collaboration together after Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat is in the filming stage and stars Salman Khan as the male protagonist. The film is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is a human-drama which is very different from that of Salman’s previous films. He will also be seen in the sequel of Kick, which is set October 2019 release. Salman’s next big project Race 3 helmed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza is set to release in2019 during Eid as a part of his earlier trends. He will be delivering high octane sequences in the film, which is speculated to be a blockbuster.

