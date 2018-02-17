Purab Kohli and British fiancée Lucy Paton had a dream destination wedding in Goa, exactly as they wanted it. An intimate gathering of family and friends, the wedding had Purab and Lucy dressed traditionally. While Purab wore a white sherwani, Lucy was dressed in a red lehenga. Purab’s co-star from TV show POW and Aisha actor Amrita Puri shared a photo from the wedding on her Instagram account. She wrote, “My Sartaj Singh is hitched! Congratulations to my reel life husband! Wishing you all the love in the world @purab_kohli & Lucy Kohli #mandown #sartajsingh #pow.’’

Their wedding comes almost two years after their daughter, Inaya, was born and the couple decided not to get married while Lucy was pregnant. “Lucy was three months pregnant when we learned about the baby. She didn’t want to wear her wedding gown with the baby bump, so we decided to get married later,” the Rock On 2 star had said. He also said he didn’t want his daughter to think that they married because she was coming. “My mother was the most concerned and my family did say you guys have to get married quickly when she was pregnant. But I was adamant about not doing it because I never wanted my baby to feel that we got into a relationship because she was coming. Her coming into this world has transformed both our lives for the better. She is our love child and has bloomed even more love between both of us and made me love life more. I don’t want her to ever feel that it was not meant to be. It was meant in every possible way and she was the force of nature and nothing could stop her from coming into this world.”