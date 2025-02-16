Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor and television personality Raghu Ram appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Department as part of an ongoing investigation into controversial remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks


Actor and television personality Raghu Ram appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Department as part of an ongoing investigation into controversial remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. The inquiry centers around a YouTube show titled India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, which has faced severe backlash over offensive content.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as “BeerBiceps,” sparked outrage with a question posed during an episode of the now-deleted show. Addressing a contestant, he asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” This remark was met with public condemnation, leading to a formal complaint and subsequent police action.

Raghu Ram’s Statement to the Cyber Cell

Raghu Ram, who served as a judge on one of the show’s episodes, reportedly told investigators that the responsibility of editing inappropriate content lay with Samay Raina and his production team. He also admitted to using abusive language during the show but expressed regret over his participation in the offensive discourse.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Expanding Investigation: Multiple Summons Issued

The Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber Department have summoned at least 50 individuals to record their statements regarding the show. So far, eight people have been questioned, including:

  • Apoorva Makhija (“The Rebel Kid” on Instagram)
  • Ashish Chanchlani
  • Jaspreet Singh
  • Ranveer Allahbadia’s manager
  • The show’s video editor

Samay Raina, who is currently in the US, has requested additional time to appear before the authorities. However, officials insist he must return within the given timeframe.

Police Attempt to Question Ranveer Allahbadia

On Friday, teams from the Mumbai and Assam police visited Ranveer Allahbadia’s residence in Versova, Mumbai, only to find it locked. Authorities had earlier summoned him to record his statement at the Khar Police Station, but he requested to do so from home—a request that was denied. Following his failure to appear, a second summons was issued.

Assam Police’s Involvement

The case has also extended beyond Maharashtra. Assam police are investigating allegations that Allahbadia and his co-panelists promoted obscene content on a publicly accessible online platform. A case was filed by an Assam resident against:

  • Ranveer Allahbadia
  • Samay Raina
  • Ashish Chanchlani
  • Jaspreet Singh
  • Apoorva Makhija

No FIR Yet, But Investigation Continues

Despite multiple summons and questioning, the Mumbai Police have not yet filed an FIR in the case. However, legal experts suggest that if any evidence of criminal intent or negligence is found, further action could be taken against those involved.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology, attributing his remarks to a lapse in judgment. While some have called for stricter regulations on online content, others believe the controversy highlights the need for greater accountability in digital entertainment.

As the investigation progresses, all eyes remain on whether legal action will be pursued against those involved in India’s Got Latent. The case underscores the growing scrutiny of digital content and the responsibilities of content creators in ensuring ethical entertainment.

Read More : Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Filed under

Actor Raghu Ram India's Got Latent

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Stampede Deaths: Owaisi Demands Judicially-Monitored SIT, Inquiry On ‘Systemic Failures’ Of Railways

Stampede Deaths: Owaisi Demands Judicially-Monitored SIT, Inquiry On ‘Systemic Failures’ Of Railways

Delhi Stampede: Railway Minister Assures Situation Under Control, Orders Probe

Delhi Stampede: Railway Minister Assures Situation Under Control, Orders Probe

Delayed Trains, Blocked Staircase : What Caused The Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station?

Delayed Trains, Blocked Staircase : What Caused The Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station?

Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of Deceased, Rs 2.5 Lakh For Those Seriously Hurt

Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of Deceased, Rs 2.5 Lakh For Those Seriously Hurt

Trump’s Tariffs Threaten South Korea’s Steel Industry

Trump’s Tariffs Threaten South Korea’s Steel Industry

Entertainment

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox