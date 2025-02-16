Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor and television personality Raghu Ram appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Department as part of an ongoing investigation into controversial remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia

Actor and television personality Raghu Ram appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Department as part of an ongoing investigation into controversial remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. The inquiry centers around a YouTube show titled India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, which has faced severe backlash over offensive content.

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as “BeerBiceps,” sparked outrage with a question posed during an episode of the now-deleted show. Addressing a contestant, he asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” This remark was met with public condemnation, leading to a formal complaint and subsequent police action.

Raghu Ram’s Statement to the Cyber Cell

Raghu Ram, who served as a judge on one of the show’s episodes, reportedly told investigators that the responsibility of editing inappropriate content lay with Samay Raina and his production team. He also admitted to using abusive language during the show but expressed regret over his participation in the offensive discourse.

Expanding Investigation: Multiple Summons Issued

The Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber Department have summoned at least 50 individuals to record their statements regarding the show. So far, eight people have been questioned, including:

Apoorva Makhija (“The Rebel Kid” on Instagram)

Ashish Chanchlani

Jaspreet Singh

Ranveer Allahbadia’s manager

The show’s video editor

Samay Raina, who is currently in the US, has requested additional time to appear before the authorities. However, officials insist he must return within the given timeframe.

Police Attempt to Question Ranveer Allahbadia

On Friday, teams from the Mumbai and Assam police visited Ranveer Allahbadia’s residence in Versova, Mumbai, only to find it locked. Authorities had earlier summoned him to record his statement at the Khar Police Station, but he requested to do so from home—a request that was denied. Following his failure to appear, a second summons was issued.

Assam Police’s Involvement

The case has also extended beyond Maharashtra. Assam police are investigating allegations that Allahbadia and his co-panelists promoted obscene content on a publicly accessible online platform. A case was filed by an Assam resident against:

Ranveer Allahbadia

Samay Raina

Ashish Chanchlani

Jaspreet Singh

Apoorva Makhija

No FIR Yet, But Investigation Continues

Despite multiple summons and questioning, the Mumbai Police have not yet filed an FIR in the case. However, legal experts suggest that if any evidence of criminal intent or negligence is found, further action could be taken against those involved.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology, attributing his remarks to a lapse in judgment. While some have called for stricter regulations on online content, others believe the controversy highlights the need for greater accountability in digital entertainment.

As the investigation progresses, all eyes remain on whether legal action will be pursued against those involved in India’s Got Latent. The case underscores the growing scrutiny of digital content and the responsibilities of content creators in ensuring ethical entertainment.

