Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who gathered a lot of appreciation for her role in movie Fukrey and Fukrey returns, has now worn the director’s hat to shoot a sarcastic short film. Richa will shoot the short film with her boyfriend Ali Fazal, who was also the co-star in both the movies. Certainly, she is multitalented, who has already tried her hand in writing and acting, and now she is going to showcase another talent which is film-direction. Director Richa Chadha’s first project is a satirical comedy film in short movie format.

The topic for this film would be expensive vegetable prices in 2025. The film is yet not titled and will showcase the conditions of pollution, environmental abuse of the world. The star cast of the film includes Actor Ali Fazal, Comedian Aadar Malik, Satyajeet Dubey. The film will be made under the direction of Richa Chadha, produced by her close friend actor Vishaka Singh.

The shoot for the film is already done and the movie will be releasing in the next month.

In press a conference, Richa spoke about the upcoming short film said, “This was a first for me behind the camera. I have produced a short earlier but the first time I took the role of a director. I have always wanted to explore satire. I am just glad my friends trusted me and came on board in such a short span of time, as actors and creative people. I look forward to casting more deserving actors in unconventional parts, even in the future. The film is super fun!”