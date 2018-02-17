Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave a spectacular film Devdas in 2002. Since then, fans have been waiting for the two to collaborate again. Last year, SRK revealed that Bhansali offered him two scripts and he was not sure which one he will be doing. However, as reported by a leading daily, Shah Rukh Khan has turned down SLB's films. A source told the daily.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is lounging in the accomplishment of his most recent release Padmaavat but it appears that individuals need to hold up minimal longer to watch superstar Shah Rukh Khan working with him once more. Truly, a year ago, SRK uncovered in a meeting that he had been offered two contents by Bhansali and he didn’t know which motion picture he would do. Presently, as per the reports of a leading daily, the on-screen character executive pair met a few times to talk about contents yet SRK has considerately turned down Bhansali’s offer. “Shah Rukh is not doing Sanjay’s film anymore. They had several meetings to discuss the scripts in hand last year, but nothing really worked out. SRK politely turned down the movies that were offered to him.” said a source.

The source additionally included this has not influenced their fellowship as them two are extremely proficient. They have even chosen to cooperate soon. Indeed, individuals are anxiously holding up to see them two making Devdas enchantment by and by. Prior, reports were doing the rounds that the part of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was first offered to SRK before Ranveer Singh. Notwithstanding, because of a few reasons, he couldn’t do the film.

SRK is involved with shooting his forthcoming film Zero which is said to have a sci-fi angle to it and might just have an ending in space. The Anand L Rai’s directorial wander likewise includes Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in vital parts. The movie sees Shah Rukh as a dwarf and will release on 21st December 2018. The hotshot will be seen assuming the part of a diminutive person in the motion picture. Bhansali’s Padmaavat highlighting Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has crossed Rs 200 cr stamp in the cinematic world.