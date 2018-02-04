Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary is currently in rough waters with the CBFC as they await the Defense Ministry’s nod of approval. The movie which deals with an army officer and his protégé, the topic is deemed sensitive and hence has not been given a green light yet. The movie is for now set to release on February 9, 2018, alongside Akshay Kumar’s PadMan. The movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, whose film Aiyaary — set for release on February 9 was yet to receive a censor certificate, is hopeful the movie will have a smooth journey to the screens.According to reports, since the movie is set against the army backdrop, the Defence Ministry wants to review the film. This comes after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was viewed by a special panel as part of the censor board’s certification process.

Asked if these things will affect the way films are made and released, Sidharth said here: “Our producers are tackling it. It’s in the process. Each film has its own reasons. We have seen what happened with that film (Padmaavat).”Our film doesn’t have severe issues as far as I know after talking with my producers. I have full faith that our producers will come up with a positive result, so I don’t see any issue with that. I hope that our film should have the smooth release.”

The actor launched Oppo F5 special edition as their brand ambassador here on Saturday.On Aiyaary, which also features Manoj Bajpayee, he said: “The experience of shooting the film has been wonderful. For the first time, I am playing an army and military intelligence officer in an army uniform. We shot this film in Kashmir, London, Delhi, Mumbai and Cairo, so it has got very wide landscape.”I am very excited and nervous for Aiyaary. Spy thriller is the new zone for me and it is a very relevant film, so I am hoping the audience would like our film.

I think with entertainment, an audience can relate to the issue which we have shown in the film. So, our entire team of Aiyaary is looking forward to the release of the film.”On rumours that Aiyaary could be released tax-free, Sidharth said: “No, we haven’t spoken about it yet. But if that happens, it will be a great as more people will be able to enjoy the film. The result will come out only when the movie is released and the review comes out. “According to me, the movie is very relevant, while it maintains the thriller vibe it also speaks about certain social issues.” The film, also featuring Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakulpreet Singh and Pooja Chopra, is produced by Motion Picture Capital and directed by Neeraj Pandey.