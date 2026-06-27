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Home > Entertainment News > Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’

Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’

As Salman Khan's legal battle to halt the film continues, actor Sonu Mishra has revealed why he walked away from the project, saying he could not be part of a film that he believed was designed to damage the superstar's reputation.

Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran (Photo: X)
Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 19:12 IST

The legal battle over Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has taken a fresh turn with actor Sonu Mishra publicly explaining his decision to quit the film. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said he was originally approached to portray Salman Khan but chose to distance himself after realising the direction the project was taking. According to the actor, he initially believed the film would present a narrative supportive of the Bollywood star. However, he later felt it was attempting to portray Salman in a negative light.

His remarks come as Salman Khan continues his legal fight to stop the film’s release, alleging that it unlawfully exploits his identity and harms his public image.

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What Did Sonu Mishra Say About His Exit?

Explaining his decision, Mishra said he could not continue with the project because it conflicted with his personal values. “I was supposed to portray the character of Salman Khan. When I realised that the film had been made to tarnish the name of a superstar and the reputation of Rajasthan’s culture, my ethics didn’t allow me to be a part of the propaganda against a senior actor. Following creative differences with the makers, I decided to distance myself from the film,” he told ANI.

The actor also claimed that he was never given the complete script during the filmmaking process.

Addressing speculation surrounding alleged threats from the Bishnoi community, Mishra dismissed the claims, saying he belongs to the same community and had received no such threats. He added that he would have willingly participated in a film highlighting the community’s contributions to society instead.

Why Has Salman Khan Approached The Delhi High Court?

The controversy centres around Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a film reportedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, one of the most closely followed legal episodes involving Salman Khan. According to court filings, the actor has moved the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain the filmmakers from releasing, promoting or commercially exploiting the project. His legal team argues that the film violates his personality and publicity rights while using his identity without permission.

During an earlier hearing, Salman Khan’s counsel, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, argued that the filmmakers had no legal right to produce a film based on his client’s life and sought an interim injunction, pointing out that promotional material had already been released. The filmmakers, however, opposed the request and sought more time to file their response.

What Happens Next In The Case?

The legal dispute is now headed for another hearing. According to Sonu Mishra, the matter should now be left to the judiciary. Referring to the ongoing proceedings, he said the next hearing on the stay application is scheduled for July 1.

Until the court delivers its decision, the future of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy remains uncertain. The case has also reopened wider conversations in the film industry about creative freedom, personality rights, and the legal boundaries surrounding films inspired by real-life public figures.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod

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Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’
Tags: Bollywood newsdelhi high courthome-hero-pos-6kala hiransalman khanSonu Mishra

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Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’
Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’
Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’
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