Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence as per reports.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. Reports reveal that the actor was living alone during the lockdown and is said that from quite some days, the actor wasn’t feeling well. The police reached his apartment and have confirmed the actor’s suicide. The reason behind his suicide is not yet known, meanwhile, the police has also not found any note. The post-mortem reports of the actor are awaited.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career by first appearing in Television shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Pavitra Rishta. Moreover, his chemistry with Ankita Lokhande was much appreciated by the viewers. After winning hearts on Television, the hardworking actor then appeared in his Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che! and Shuddh Desi Romance.

Later, he also delivered some hits like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore. Further, he was last seen in Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez. Condolences poured in from different quarters for the versatile actor who won many awards for his back to back hits.

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Z6l5BzrmE5 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Film-maker Kunal Kapoor recently revealed that he met the actor just before the lockdown and he is not able to believe the news. Badminton player Saina Nehwal also expressed on Twitter and said that he will be missed. From television actors like Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi to Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar, the entire industry expressed shock and mourns the actor’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

Shocked..Heartbroken…Bhai..no words…wish this was not true 💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020

I am in disbelief.. This can’t be true 💔 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 14, 2020

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss🙏 Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

Too young to go… too young… just call and talk if you feel sad… please ! Please! We’re all here. 💔

😭😭😭 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 14, 2020

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत….आख़िर क्यों?….क्यों? 💔 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App