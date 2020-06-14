Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. Reports reveal that the actor was living alone during the lockdown and is said that from quite some days, the actor wasn’t feeling well. The police reached his apartment and have confirmed the actor’s suicide. The reason behind his suicide is not yet known, meanwhile, the police has also not found any note. The post-mortem reports of the actor are awaited.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career by first appearing in Television shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Pavitra Rishta. Moreover, his chemistry with Ankita Lokhande was much appreciated by the viewers. After winning hearts on Television, the hardworking actor then appeared in his Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che! and Shuddh Desi Romance.

Later, he also delivered some hits like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore. Further, he was last seen in Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez. Condolences poured in from different quarters for the versatile actor who won many awards for his back to back hits.

Film-maker Kunal Kapoor recently revealed that he met the actor just before the lockdown and he is not able to believe the news. Badminton player Saina Nehwal also expressed on Twitter and said that he will be missed. From television actors like Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi to Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar, the entire industry expressed shock and mourns the actor’s death.

