Bengali actress and TMC MP from Bashisrhat, West Bengal, Nusrat Jahan is going to marry buisnessman Nikhil Jain today, June 19. The wedding is to take place in Bodrum, Turkey. The wedding ceremony will be happening from June 19-21.Yesterday was the day of Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony.The newly couple will host a reception on July 4 in Kolkata. After the reception, the couple will fly off to Europe to enjoy their honeymoon.Mimi Chakraborty, TMC MP from Jadavpur,who is known as a close friend of Nusrat Jahan is the only significant face from Tollywood who is attending the wedding.

However, the first session of 17th parliament has started from Monday.Everyone who won from their constituency in the Lok Sabha election were there to take oath as MP, both Mimi and Nusrat couldn’t attend the oath ceremony as they both are in Turkey due to Nusrat’s wedding. Nusrat, Nikhil and their entire family and friends flew out to Turkey on June 16. During the last two days, several programs like boath party, sangeet took place at the gala wedding. The celebrations will go up to July 21 in the city, Bodrum, which is port city in the southwestern part of the country, Turkey. The destination is handpicked by the Tollywood actress. The marriage ceremony is going to take place in a luxury hotel, Sixth Sense Kapalankya, situated 84 km away from the city Bodrum. Popular fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the outfit for the wedding of both Nusrat and Nikhil.

The couple will throw a gala reception programme on June 25 and July 4 in Kolkata. Destination wedding has been quite a trending thing for celebrities now a days.

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain is dating each other for quite a long time.The actress confirmed about their relationship a few weeks ago on Instagram.

