Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Actor Tusshar Kapoor’s Facebook Accounts Get Hacked

Kapoor took to Instagram to explain the reason behind his recent inactivity on social media platforms.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor shared some concerning news on Monday regarding his social media presence. He revealed that both his private and public Facebook accounts have been hacked, leaving him unable to access them. In light of this situation, he is making every effort to regain control of his profiles.

Kapoor took to Instagram to explain the reason behind his recent inactivity on social media platforms. In his post, he addressed his followers directly, saying, “Hello everyone, I want to inform you that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised. This unfortunate situation has led to my lack of activity on the platform, which many of you have noticed.”

He went on to assure his fans that he, along with his team, is actively working to resolve the issue and restore access to his accounts. “My team and I are doing our best to resolve this issue and regain access to the accounts,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of staying connected with his audience.

Kapoor expressed his appreciation for the understanding and patience of his followers during this difficult time. “We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation. It’s important for me to maintain a strong connection with all of you, and I look forward to re-engaging with you soon.”

In conclusion, he thanked his supporters for their continued loyalty, stating, “Thank you for your continued support.” This incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities that come with online platforms, and Kapoor’s proactive approach highlights his commitment to maintaining communication with his fans.

