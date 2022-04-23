Will Smith, the Oscar-winning actor who smacked comedian Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage last month

Will Smith, the Oscar-winning actor who smacked comedian Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage last month, was photographed at a Mumbai private airport on Saturday.

The actor was seen wearing an oversized white T-shirt with the same colored slacks, which he wore over knee-length black shorts. He was also wearing a’mala’ around his neck in the images. It’s thought to be Smith’s first public appearance since the Oscars debacle.

The 53-year-old superstar nodded to reporters and greeted fans who had come to take photos with him. The actor was accompanied by a man who appeared to be a monk, clad in saffron robes similar to those worn by sadhus.

However, the aim behind the actor’s trip has not been revealed yet.