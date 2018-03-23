Actress Zeenat Aman, who has been a sensation in the 1970's has recently filed a rape case against a businessman in Mumbai. The actress had been followed by the man for a very long time after they had a brief relationship. police have arrested the accused, who will be produced in court on March 23.

Veteran star Zeenat Aman, who earlier registered a case against a businessman for stalking and breaking her modesty, has accused him of rape. According to latest reports, the actress has filed a rape case against the businessman at the Juhu police station in Mumbai. Reports reveal that the actress and the businessman knew each other but separated due to some personal differences. However, Zeenat had earlier complained that the accused kept calling and following her despite her consent.

Moreover, as per reports ANI, the police have arrested the man on March 22 at night, who is set to be produced before the court on March 23. The case is currently being investigated by the Crime branch. Zeenat Aman is one of the most sought-after actresses during the 1970s. As per reports, before she filed a complaint against the businessman in the staking and molesting case earlier, the actress even to convince the man not to follow her, however failing which she took the necessary step. And now she has filed a fresh complaint that the man has raped her.

The earlier complaint made was under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code while the recent is under IPC section 375. The 68-year-old actress made her debut in Bollywood with a small role in O.P. Ralhan’s Hulchul later became a sensation after starring in Hare Rama Hare Krishna aided by the R. D. Burman song Dum Maro Dum. Zeenat Aman got married to Mazhar Khan, who died in the year 1998 leaving two sons Azaan and Zahaan.

