This phase of Bollywood demands good actors with well-built physique, good looks and of course 6 pack abs. There are actors who have been fitness inspirations for many and not even today's actor have the potential to beat them in terms of good physique.

Earlier, fitness was incidental to stardom for the Bollywood actors. But today it’s intentional, so as to look better on screen and attract the audience with the chiseled physique. The casting of today’s actors have also changed as the scripts demand actors to be fit, good looking, toned physique and obviously six-pack abs always remain on the top.

If we look back 10-15 years then as compared to now there were hardly any actors with a perfect good-looking and appealing physique, just a few. What about now? Do you really think that the newcomers in Bollywood can beat those actors, in terms of better physique, who have maintained their fitness and physique for the last 10-15 years?

Mention must be made of Vidyut Jammwal, the vanguard of the iron-pumping brigade and has inspired gyms and fitness freaks from so many years. Salman Khan, who then went on to become Bollywood’s perfect combination of muscle and mush. John Abraham, who has motivated many youngsters to hit the gym when he himself lifted off a bike without any support in one of his films. Hrithik Roshan, from his first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai till now, he pushed off the culture of a lean physique. How can we forget the TV heartthrob Karan Singh Grover, who made everyone a gym and fitness freak after showing what perfect physique looks like. From his Dill Mill Gayye days, he made us go weak at the knees to go to the gym to get a fit and toned physique like him.

Today fitness is one of the basic requirement of becoming an actor. And through the massive reach of social media, fans get a sneak peek into their favorite actor’s fitness secrets. Despite debuting in Bollywood with a well-built physique, the newcomers have not been able to create magic on screens with their in-form physique as an advantage, whereas, the fans also much like the physique of those actors only which they have been following since long.

Here are the top 5 actors who have been praised by the fans for their maintained muscular physique for more than a decade.

1. Karan Singh Grover

2. Vidyut Jammwal

3. Hrithik Roshan

4. John Abraham

5. Salman Khan

