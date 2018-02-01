Actress Amala Paul on Wednesday has filed a complaint about an unknown man who tried to sexually harras her at the workplace. The actor, who is currently preparing for her performance at a show in Malaysia and is rehearsing for the same in Chennai, said that she was asked for a ‘sexual favour’ by an unidentified man.

Actress Amala Paul, who is best known for her contribution to South Indian cinema, and has worked in a couple of Malayalam movies, on Wednesday, has filed a police complaint in T Nagar police station in Chennai, alleging that a man had made sexual advances at her while she was at rehearsals for an upcoming show which will take place in Malaysia. The actor, who is currently preparing for her performance at a show in Malaysia and is rehearsing for the same in Chennai, said that she was asked for a ‘sexual favour’ by an unidentified man.

“When I had gone to do dance rehearsal, a man spoke to me unpleasantly, like he was conducting a trade. I was very shocked. I was very humiliated. That’s why I immediately came to complain to the police station. I’m going to Malaysia for an event. I went to dance practice for that event. While I was practising, he came inside. He spoke as though he was part of the event. He spoke to me like he was someone known at the event. He spoke to me personally when I was alone inside. That’s why I have complained. He has spoken like he was conducting a sexual trade, for a favour,” said Amala Paul.

Talking about the incident, she pointed out the fact that if this could happen to a celebrity, it could happen to anyone, she said, “I should not let it go. Because there are many independent working women like me. If there is no safety then I don’t know why we’re living.”She later thanked the police department and said, “They have taken a lot of interest in the case. They are investigating. I’m hopeful that I will get justice.”