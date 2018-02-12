Actor Anushka Sharma, typically one for simple colours and shapes, stepped out of the style box on Sunday as she attended a promotional event for her upcoming horror film, Pari, in an all-black Nikhil Thampi ensemble which was a cutout, pronounced shoulder padded tunic with silver sequins pants. The outfit was matched with sleek hair, beautiful smokey eyes and minimalist make-up as she stepped out for the show.

This blend of plain dark with sequins is from the designer’s most recent line and we like how the two components of the plain dark front were adjusted with the sensational cut of the kurta at the back and the sparkle pants. Kudos to stylist Alla Al Rufai for picking this outfit for the performing artist. For the make-up, craftsman Vardan Nayak settled on a bare palette and nonpartisan lips. Soft smokey eyes and featured brows drew regard for the performer’s eyes, supplementing her dark gathering. Hairdresser Franco Vallelonga adjusted her look with smooth centre separated hair and a straightforward pigtail. We think the performer looked glitzy, organized and moderately wild.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had opted for a dramatic outfit before too for the promotions of her movie. That time she had gone with a white top having a sheer embroidered pattern on it from Two Point Two and the actor’s outfit had been weird. However, this time her dramatic outfit seems to have hit the mark.