A known face in the gujarati entertainment industry, Krutika Rachchh is currently working on several projects, which are under wraps. Reports are rife that these projects are both from Dhollywood and Bollywood.

The entertainment industry is bombarded with new stars daily. A single talent is never enough to make a mark. Acting, grace, passion, skills all are requirements of this industry. So, it requires talent and hard work to reach somewhere in the industry. One such star who has made an impeccable mark in the industry with her plethora of talents is actress Krutika Rachchh.

Krutika Rachchh is currently a known face in the gujarati entertainment industry. However, this didn’t happen to her overnight. She started her early career with modeling. She modeled for several mini and major brands, did fashion shows, photoshoots and struggled to be noticed in the industry. It was much later she got her chance in acting and debuted in the Gujarati film industry. After her consecutive successful works in this industry, she even debuted in Bollywood. Her first Bollywood movie was in the famous film “Made in China”. After that, she even got the second lead role in the movie “The Closed Door”. Other than her work on big screens, she has even worked on several digital platforms. She has appeared in many music videos and one of her most notable works includes the song “Kasam” by Sonu Charan.

According to exclusive reports, the actress is currently working on several projects which are not disclosed to the public yet. However, sources suggest that these projects are both from Dhollywood as well as Bollywood. Despite her busy schedule, the actress is still very active on social media. She regularly posts and updates her fans with her stunning photos and work. Thus, currently, the fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to surprise them with some big work announcements soon!