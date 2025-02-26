Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, Star Of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ And ‘Gossip Girl,’ Dies At 39

Trachtenberg, who recently underwent a liver transplant, is believed to have died of natural causes. Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected.

Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, has passed away at the age of 39.

She was found dead in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle on Wednesday morning, according to police sources.

Trachtenberg, who recently underwent a liver transplant, is believed to have died of natural causes. Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected. The New York City medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Born on October 11, 1985, in New York City, Trachtenberg’s acting career began at a young age. She first gained recognition as a child star with roles in Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete and the 1996 film Harriet the Spy.

Her breakthrough came in 2000 when she joined the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers, the younger sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular character. She remained on the show until its conclusion in 2003, earning a Teen Choice Award nomination for her performance.

Trachtenberg further cemented her place in television history with her portrayal of Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl (2008-2012). Her character, a cunning and manipulative socialite, quickly became a fan favorite. She reprised the role in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot in 2022.

Her film career included notable roles in EuroTrip (2004), Ice Princess (2005), and 17 Again (2009), where she starred alongside Zac Efron.

Tributes have begun pouring in from Trachtenberg’s colleagues and fans. Just last month, she shared a throwback photo with Buffy co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, captioning it, “Slay all day! Always loved this twinning photo of us!”

