Actress Mouni Roy who is set to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the multi-starrer fantasy film Brahmashtra is over the moon. The actress has reportedly called sharing screen space with Senior Bachchan is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and she could not thank her stars enough for giving her the opportunity.

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is over the moon these days. The Gold actress is beyond elated and has also gone onto share the reason for her happiness. The actress is reportedly having the best time of her life as she would be soon sharing screen space with Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in her upcoming film Brahmashtra. While interacting with media at the launch of a personal care brand the actress further said that now that she has worked with Mr Bachchan she can die in peace now.

Mouni, who debuted opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold will be seen with Amitabh for the first time ever in their upcoming movie Brahmastra. Mouni upon being asked if Bachchan gave her some due pieces of advice related to acting, said that he could never teach her a thing or two because Ayan Mukerji, the director was constantly present on the sets. However, she was star struck and out of focus when she faced Mr Bachchan on the sets. She also said that she was unable to believe her luck, thanking the almighty for giving her the opportunity to work with Mr Bachchan.

Roy also thanked all her co-stars for being extremely supportive and patient with her. She called every one of them gifted and giving who have made the whole process a beautiful learning experience for her. She also congratulated Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for their nuptials.

After debuting with Gold, Mouni will now be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmasthra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The actress has also bagged the movie Made In China in which she will star opposite Rajkummar Rao and will be playing the female lead in John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). Brahmastra is an upcoming fantasy film produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji.

