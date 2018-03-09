TV actress Mouni Roy who is ready to take over the films and has some much-awaited projects lined up that includes Akshay Kumar's Gold and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actress is currently in Bulgaria for the shooting of Brahmastra.The actress is making most of her free time by exploring the stunning sights of the East European country.

TV actress Mouni Roy, who is ready to move to the silver screen, has some much-awaited projects lined up that includes Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actress is currently in Bulgaria for the shooting of Brahmastra. The actress is making most of her free time by exploring the stunning sights of the East European country. Mouni visited the town of Plovdiv, which is a historical and architectural reserve and the Old Roman amphitheatre and is one of the best preserved in Europe.

The actress also visited the stunning Asen’s Fortress.It is located near the town of Asenevograd, in the mountains. The fort belongs to the Roman and early Byzantine period. It was once ransacked by the Ottomans. Mouni made fame after playing the role as Sati in Life Ok’s mythological series Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev from 2011 to 2014. During that time she played the lead as Meera opposite Aditya Redji in Life OK’s Junoon- Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq in 2013.

In 2014, Mouni participated in the dance reality show on Colors, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, in its seventh season along with Punit Pathak. She survived for the full 14 weeks and finished off as a finalist. In 2015, Mouni returned to television with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural series Naagin playing the role of Shivanya opposite Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan.

She became one of the players of Arjun’s team Mumbai Tiger in Box Cricket League. She also hosted the dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance along with Rithvik Dhanjani on &Tv. Mouni also played a double role in season 2 of Naagin. Earlier, she had confirmed that she will portray the main lead in Naagin’s third season. However, because of her busy schedule dates for Bollywood films, she is no more part of the franchise.

