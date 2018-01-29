Parineeti Chopra made her debut into the industry with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and has come a long way since. She is now one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood after taking a break in 2016 to work on her physique. She made her comeback with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. She will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraa next alongside Arjun Kapoor and then in Kesari with Akshay Khanna.

Golmaal Again actress Parineeti Chopra says she is glad that the roles being offered to her has expanded since she went through weight loss two years back. Taking a break from films in 2016, Parineeti invested the vast majority of her energy taking a shot at her physical wellness, and the performing artist said it paid off as she got Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again only on the grounds that she “looked fitter” than some time recently.

Inquired as to whether producers started seeing her distinctively after her weight reduction, she stated, “I think yes. It is not necessarily the typical way that ‘Now, she is looking sexy so, we will look at her in a different way.’ Not at all. It is not like that. Our directors and producers are beyond all of this. They just saw that I could do something different” she said.

Parineeti said remaining fit allows movie producers to envision an on-screen character in different parts. “When you look a certain way, your expectations from that person are of a particular type, that maybe she can only do these many roles,” she said. “But when you give them a shock like this (her weight loss), they see you in a different way, which is why I got ‘Golmaal Again’ because the girl had to do a lot of action in the film. I don’t think I would have gotten it had I not been fit” the actor said. Parineeti was speaking at the launch of this month’s edition of Grazia magazine, with her on the cover.

Parineeti will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-featuring Arjun Kapoor. She likewise has Karan Johar’s production, Kesari, opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will go on floors one month from now.