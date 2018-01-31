This pretty and talented actress made a mark with her first Telugu film 'Oohalu Gusagusalade'. Today, Raashi Khanna is one of the top actors in Tollywood. What's more, the actress also sings and has sung in her films. She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu films 'Touch Chesi Chudu' and 'Tholi Prema'.

It’s not very often that an actor has two back-to-back releases but south actress Raashi Khanna does. She is looking forward to the release of her film in ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ with Ravi Teja on February 2 and ‘Tholi Prema’ with Varun Tej on February 10. With films, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, Raashi has made the south Indian film industry her home though she made her debut in Bollywood. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, Raashi talks her films, co-stars and more.

NewsX: What’s your role like in ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ with Ravi Teja?

Raashi: I play a cute girl who is naughty and scheming. You’ll love her in the film because she has comic shades to her character. in ‘Supreme’, I play Bellam Sridevi, a cop, which became very famous because of the comedy. I think post that, ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ is the next level – a role where I can emote comically. I have improved there in the comic factor and I have some lovely scenes with Ravi Teja who is known for his comic timing.

NewsX: How was it working with Ravi Teja this time around?

Raashi: It’s been great. I’ve worked with him in ‘Bengal Tiger’ and it’s a great experience. This time I got to learn a lot more from him especially about comedy like the little expressions which are important to a scene. Everyone knows that he’s extremely energetic and passionate about films – all that he talks and breathes is cinema. Working with him you obviously learn a lot about films and how to grow as an actor. It’s always amazing working with him.

NewsX: The Telugu film industry is your home ground. Are you fluent in Telugu now?

Raashi: Yes, I am. I have sung songs in Telugu and in Malayalam too! I sang the ‘Villain’ (Malayalam film) title track.

NewsX: Did you make an effort to learn Telugu?

Raashi: Any new language you have to make an effort to learn it and as an actor, it’s important to know what you are saying. It’s also important to know what your co-star is saying otherwise you won’t be able to emote. To become a good actor, you need to know the language.

NewsX: Now, you’ve signed on a lot of Tamil films.

Raashi: The offers just came to me – it’s not that I planned to do Tamil or Malayalam films or ran behind offers. I signed on those Tamil films which were different from what I was doing in Telugu and I felt were good. They offered me ‘Villain’ because of the character in ‘Supreme’ and felt I would suit the role.

NewsX: You debuted in Hindi cinema with ‘Madras Cafe’ but moved to south cinema. How comfortable are you here?

Raashi: I’m extremely comfortable here and I would want to be here and take it forward here. It’s not like I want to do a Bollywood film – the south industry is as big and I’m very happy doing what I’m doing here.

NewsX: ‘Tholi Prema’ is releasing on February 10. How was it doing this film?

Raashi: Varun Tej is very good co-star and extremely passionate about films as well. He put his heart and soul into this project and so did I. I think it’s one of the closest films to my heart. After ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade’ which is my first film, this is the second film closest to me and means a lot to me.

NewsX: What’s your role like in ‘Tholi Prema’?

Raashi: My character’s name is Varsha and she goes through three stages in her life from the age of 19 to 25. The character variations has layers in it and it challenged me as an actor. It’s a performance-oriented role that was challenging and at the same time, it satiated my creative appetite. Films like that don’t come to you so easily. So I think I’ve been very lucky to be a part of this film.

NewsX: What are the kind of roles you look forward to doing?

Raashi: I like both commercial cinema and performance-oriented roles. I want to do the latter parallelly as that what gives me much happiness. I think it’s important to create a balance between both. That’s why I probably I chose the more girl-next-door image I got in Tamil and the completely de-glam image I got in ‘Villain’. I don’t like to be stereotyped.

NewsX: You have two back-to-back releases now. Are you excited or nervous?

Raashi: I’m excited because I know both the films will do well.

NewsX: What is next for you?

Raashi: I have three films lined up in Tamil and I’ll be signing on one more Telugu film.