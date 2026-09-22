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Home > Entertainment News > Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?

Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?

Veteran actress Radha has filed a police complaint against her sister Ambika and brother Mallikarjuna over five old cheques allegedly presented for encashment in Ambika’s name. Here’s what happened.

Actress Radha with sister Ambika (Image: X)
Actress Radha with sister Ambika (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 10:20 IST

Veteran actress Udayachandrika, popularly known as Radha, has filed a police complaint against her sister and fellow actress Ambika Nair and their brother Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair, alleging that signed blank cheques kept at her Chennai residence were taken and presented for encashment without her consent.

The complaint submitted to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner concerns five cheques presented in Ambika’s name. The amounts mentioned in the complaint total nearly Rs 50 crore, with reports putting the alleged amount at around Rs 46 crore. The allegations are yet to be established, and the matter is now under investigation.

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Why Did Actress Radha File A Police Complaint?

According to Radha’s complaint, she received an email alert from IDBI Bank’s Porur branch on September 17 informing her that five cheques had been presented for encashment in Ambika’s name. The cheques were for Rs 11 lakh, Rs 13.17 crore, Rs 27.73 crore, Rs 7 crore and Rs 1.79 crore. Radha immediately asked the bank to stop the payments, stating that she had not issued the cheques to her sister and that there was no financial transaction or legally enforceable debt between them.

What Has Radha Alleged Against Her Siblings?

Radha has alleged that the cheques were taken from her room without her knowledge and subsequently used to attempt to claim the large sums. The actress has further alleged that the cheques were filled out in the handwriting of her brother Mallikarjuna. She has accused her siblings of accessing her room and using the old cheques for their own financial purposes.

These claims form part of Radha’s complaint and have not been independently established. Police are expected to investigate how the cheques were accessed, who filled them out and who presented them to the bank.

Why Were The Cheques Considered Old And Invalid?

The cheques were reportedly from a 50-leaf cheque book issued in 2022 for Radha’s business, which was then operating under the name ARS Garden Studio. Radha said the business name was changed to RR Gardens in January 2025, following which she obtained a new cheque book and stopped using the older one. She said the unused cheques were subsequently left in her room and were no longer being used for business transactions.

What Else Did Radha Tell The Police?

Radha said that because she frequently travelled for work and other commitments, she kept five or six signed blank cheques in her room to handle routine expenses such as salaries, taxes, utility bills and garden maintenance when she was away. She also alleged that she has subsequently faced difficulties accessing the portion of the house where valuables, including gold and diamond jewellery and property documents, were kept.

The complaint has now brought a long-running family dispute involving Radha and Ambika into the public spotlight. The police investigation will determine the circumstances surrounding the cheques and whether the allegations made in the complaint can be substantiated.

ALSO READ: Riddhi Dogra Birthday: From Local Trains And A 9-To-5 Job To Playing Shah Rukh Khan’s Mother — 7 Things You Didn’t Know

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Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?

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Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?

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Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?

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Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?
Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?
Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?
Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?
Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?

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