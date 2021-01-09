Actor Sonika Gowda is leaving no stone unturned to give her fans some motivation to hit the gym. Professionally, she is currently busy shooting for an upcoming crime thriller.

Actors have always been dedicated to their fitness workout regimes. Each one follows the fitness routine to get that perfect body. Similarly, leaving no stone unturned is south actress Sonika Gowda who has been relentlessly working out even while running a hectic schedule.

Sonika has always been an ardent fitness enthusiast. From sweating it out with her exercises to following a strict diet, Sonika does it all to keep herself fit and fab. She makes sure to be hydrated throughout the day and thus, believes in drinking 5-6 liters of water in a day. Sonika hits the gym whenever she gets a chance and is often seen doing power yoga and pilates.

Sonika Gowda was crowned as Miss South India Queen in the year 2015. Later, she also bagged the International Women’s Achiever’s Awards 2019 by Saalumarada Thimakka – for The Best Debutant Actress category. Last seen in Kannada films like Naane Raja and Shathaya Gathaya, at present Sonika is busy shooting for various brands ranging from jewellery to couture and is also working on her upcoming project that is touted as a crime thriller.