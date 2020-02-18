Adaa Khan photos: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Adaa Khan looks breathtaking in her poolside photos on Instagram. Take a look at her photo gallery here–

Adaa Khan photos: With her sultry appearance and her phenomenal acting, Adaa Khan conquered hearts by appearing in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin. No doubt, the show led the actor to become popular and also brought her in limelight. After making her fans go gaga with her looks in Naagin along with Mouni Roy, the hottie is all set to go on an adventure ride. As per reports, Adaa Khan is gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s most adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 with co-contestants Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee, Karishma Tanna, and RJ Malishka.

It seems that the hottie is pro in taking up new challenges and lands up delivering unexpected things to her audience. But it seems that currently, the hottie is in a vacay mode as her Instagram profile prooves so. As per her Instagram photos, Adaa Khan is enjoying herself in the Maldives and is sizzling the Internet with her hot pictures.

In the photos, Adaa Khan is seen dressed in a wine off-shoulder dress. With open hair and sexy expressions, Adaa Khan is no doubt raising the temperatures on Instagram. Take a look at Adaa Khan photos here–

Adaa Khan did her debut in Palampur Express in 2009 and since then the hottie makes sure to impress her fans with her acting skills. Further, her show Naagin proved to be a turning point as she garnered a lot of attention with her hard work on the show.

