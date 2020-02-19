Adaa Khan photos: Before featuring in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Adaa Khan is slaying the Internet with her latest photoshoot. The actress rose to fame with her stint in hit show Naagin.

Adaa Khan photos: Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 premiere this weekend on February 22, the contestants of this season are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for the show on and off social media. One of the most promising contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is none other than Adaa Khan, who rose to fame with her stint in Colors’ show Naagin. On February 19, Adaa Khan shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram, which are sure to make you go gaga over her.

From her hot and sexy avatar, killer expressions to a breathtaking persona, Adaa Khan knows how to make a picture-perfect appearance and look ultra-glamorous while she is at it. In the photos shared by the television actress, she can be seen dressed in a statement black top with exaggerated sleeves, an animal printed skirt and black boots.

To complete the look, Adaa opted for a sleek ponytail with bold red lipstick and black hoop earrings. Needless to say, Adaa Khan looks stunning in her latest photoshoot. In less than an hour, the photos have managed to steal hearts and make her fans go gaga in the comment section.

Check out some other glamorous photos of Adaa Khan here:

Last seen in Naagin 3, Adaa Khan made her acting debut with Sony Tv’s show Palampur Express. Some of her other hit shows include Behenein, Amrit Manthan, Piya Basanti Re, Rishton Ka Mela and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara among many others. However, it was her stint in Naagin that garnered her immense popularity and made her a household name.

