Adaa Khan Profile: Naagin actress Adaa Khan is going to hit in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10, Know all about her, top from her height, weight to her popular shows.

Adaa Khan Profile: After getting the limelight from the television show Naagin Adaa Khan is ready to hit back in one of the most entertaining and thriller stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 that is hosted by Rohit Shetty who is well known for his direction of action and thriller genre movies and series. Adaa Khan is not only garnering fame by her flawless roles but also is acclaimed by her fans for her Instagram images and photoshoots.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 is releasing on February 22, 2020, this year and Rohit Shetty promises that the show is going to be above the expectations of the audiences and contestants as he is introducing more thriller, dangerous and breathtaking stunts in this season. He is all prepared to astonish the viewers and this time the Strength, patience and emotions of the contestant will be more tested and penetrated.

Adaa Khan will be seen as a contestant in the show, she is a bit anxious and a lot amazed to be the part of the show. The diva has also worked several hit tv shows like Behenein and Amrit Manthan and never failed the expectations of her fans. The stunning actress enjoys massive fan following and also make them go weak in their knees by sharing fascinating and hot photos on her Instagram profile. Take a look at some of her mesmerizing Instagram images.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar to face same fate as Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput?

Adaa Khan also appeared in Comedy Nights Bachao along with Krushna Abhishek. Adaa Khan being a fitness freak shares her alluring picture in stylish athleisure that make her fans crave for more she is also a wanderlust and keeps her fan updated with her pictures on taken vacations. Here are some details about Adaa Khan height, weight, zodiac Sign, body measurements, hair and eye color.

Also Read:Hina Khan Instagram photos: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor takes her airport look a notch higher with this tracksuit, see photo

Height in Feet/Inches- 5′ 4

Figure Measurements-34-27-34

Weight in Kilograms-56 Kg

Body Shape-Hourglass

Eye Colour-Brown

Hair Colour-Black

Zodiac Sign-Taurus

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App