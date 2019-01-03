Adah Sharma hot sexy videos: The gorgeous diva who came to limelight after appearing in Commando, took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot video in a head-toe Arabic avatar. The stunning diva simply flaunted her sexy dance moves in the post that has so far garnered over 1 million likes.

Adah Sharma hot sexy videos: The hot and sexy beauty Adah Sharma who made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920 in 2008, is one of the hottest divas of B-Town. The gorgeous lady who never misses a chance to treat her huge fan following with sexy pictures and sultry video, has over 2 million followers on social media who simply love and adore her presence. From sensuous bikini pictures to beautiful desi avatar videos, Adah Sharma is simply the Internet sensation who is too hot to handle.

Well, the gorgeous lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy video in which she is seen flaunting her sensuous belly dance moves. In a total pink and purple Arabic avatar with a head-tie, Adah Sharma simply slayed her sexy video by making her fans go crazy by turning into a vamp at the end of the clip. Her don’t drink video to warn her fans about the after effects not only went viral on the Internet but also garnered over 1 million likes within hours of its upload. If you missed her latest Instagram post, here’s a sultry sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Adah Sharma will be seen essaying the role of Bhavna Reddy in the upcoming Bollywood movie of Aditya Datt. The third instalment of Commando franchise will hit the theatres this year. Apart from that, she will also appear in Bypass Road.

