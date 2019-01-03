Adah Sharma hot sexy videos: The hot and sexy beauty Adah Sharma who made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920 in 2008, is one of the hottest divas of B-Town. The gorgeous lady who never misses a chance to treat her huge fan following with sexy pictures and sultry video, has over 2 million followers on social media who simply love and adore her presence. From sensuous bikini pictures to beautiful desi avatar videos, Adah Sharma is simply the Internet sensation who is too hot to handle. 

Well, the gorgeous lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy video in which she is seen flaunting her sensuous belly dance moves. In a total pink and purple Arabic avatar with a head-tie, Adah Sharma simply slayed her sexy video by making her fans go crazy by turning into a vamp at the end of the clip. Her don’t drink video to warn her fans about the after effects not only went viral on the Internet but also garnered over 1 million likes within hours of its upload. If you missed her latest Instagram post, here’s a sultry sneak peek to it: 

View this post on Instagram

I'm the most fortunate actress who has sooooo much support for all the mad stuff I do and I louuuvee u guys for that 😍😍😍 So this video is on public demand. On the anti smoking video soooo many of u said u wanted an anti alcohol video.so here ! My version 🙃 Don't drink ! This is what will happen to u 👀 . . Kept the craziest vid for last ! So let's start the year off with this . ❤️💕💕💕!!!HAPPY NEW YEAR !!!💕💕💕💕 Tag your friends who u r spending New year with! . I am with @siddheshnakhate , @snehal_uk and @juhi.ali who did my makeup ,hair and styled me for this um…horror dance off with myself ?👻 . . . Also u all ask me to do another horror movie after 1920 and I must in 2019 ! So till then… this is the prequel😜🤣😁… kidding ! This is to make you laugh a little if 1920 scared u too much😘 . . Calligraphy of daru, शराब and alcohol by Adah Sharma 😋

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

On the work front, Adah Sharma will be seen essaying the role of Bhavna Reddy in the upcoming Bollywood movie of Aditya Datt. The third instalment of Commando franchise will hit the theatres this year. Apart from that, she will also appear in Bypass Road. 

 

