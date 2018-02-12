The hot yet bubbly B-town diva Adah Sharma known for her hot sexy looks is creating a buzz over the internet by posting her endearing photos and videos over the Instagram. Beautiful actress Adah Sharma was previously popular for her acting in horror film 1920, now she is winning millions of heart by her hot, sexy and charming photos. Scroll down the page to get a quick look at hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Adah Sharma.

Adah Sharma, the hot and sexy diva was born in Mumbai dreamed of being an actress since she was in school. She got her lead role in Vikram Bhatt directed movie 1920. Everyone praised her acting of being possessed women in the movie. Then the hot actress showed up in many Telugu and Hindi movies. Recently she has been one of the favorite Instagrammer, being followed by over 1.3 million peoples. From her sexy outfit to her silly bubbly makeup mantra videos, her fans are fond of watching her. She has been active on social media for a long time but then her recent posts on Instagram is fascinating everyone by getting more than a million likes and views.

Adah Sharma’s hot and sizzling looks are enough to steals the heart of many. Her bold and beautiful figure is can give completion to any of the leading-Town actresses. She is being a true fashionista giving the girls fashion goals whether it’s her signature red hair colour or her sexy cute outfit. No one can resist themselves from falling for Adah of the bold and bubbly Adah Sharma.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Adah Sharma:

Adah Sharma mesmerising in her blue traditional outfit

Adah Sharma stealing the hearts with her bubbly charm

Adah Sharma stuns everyone with her bold distressed white jeans

Adah Sharma in warrior mood, ready for the action

Adah Sharma looks tempting in her stylish blouse

Adah Sharma seductive pose in her casual attire

Adah Sharma enchanting with har sanskari Indian girl look in red

Breathtaking beauty of Adah Sharma ready to melt your heart

Caption this 😋 A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Oct 4, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

😸 A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Believe in you selfie 😋😋 A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on May 26, 2017 at 12:52am PDT

Leave room for 💥🐝🕷🎇MaGiC🎆🌼🐞🌷 A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on May 24, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Let's fly fly away …. A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on May 16, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Photo credit : @hitesh_kaneria_studio A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on May 10, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

Adah Sharma Hot Exposed workout in Fitness Gym

Commando 2 Actress Adah Sharma’s Hot Photoshoot