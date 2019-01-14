Adah Sharma sexy videos: Adah Sharma sexy videos: The stunning Bollywood and South sensation who made her acting debut with Vikram Bhatt's 1920 in 2008, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy video. Flaunting her curves for her the upcoming movie Commando 3 in which Adah will be seen essaying the role of Bhavana Reddy, her Insta post garnered over 113k likes within hours.

Adah Sharma sexy videos: Adah Sharma sexy videos: The stunning Bollywood and South sensation who made her acting debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920 in 2008, is one of the most beautiful divas of the industry who is not only hot but talented as well. Although her acting career took years to rise to fams, her movies like S/O Satyamurthy, Charlie Chaplin 2, Rana Vikrama, Heart Attack, Idhu Namma Aalu, Subramanyam for Sale and Hasee Toh Phasee were commercial hits at the box office.

Well, we all know that the gorgeous diva stays quite active on social media and barely miss an opportunity of making her fans go crazy with her sultry posts and sizzling photos. Recently, the star took to her official Instagram handle to share her as always sexy video. In a pink sports bra and black track, Adah simply took our breath away as she prepared for her power-packed role in the third instalment of Commando franchise as Bhavan. Well, the video that was posted on Instagram today i.e. January 14, has so far garnered over 113k likes with fans praising her looks and beauty.

If you missed her latest Instagram video that has already set the Internet on fire, take a look at it here:

Talking about her upcoming projects, Adah Sharma will be seen essaying the role of a female protagonist in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3. Apart from that, she will also star in Naman Nitin Mukesh’s Bypass Road. Both her Hindi projects that went on the floor will hit the theatres this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More