Adarsh Iyengar is a non-residential Indian Carnatic musician. He currently lives in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA, and works as an IT program manager. Adarsh has a YouTube channel where he performs covers of popular songs. His next release will be a Kannada cover of 'Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua' from RHTDM. In 2019, Adarsh will make his silver screen debut in a small but impactful negative role in sandalwood.

Indian Classical Music in recent years has become more and more popular not just in India but across other countries as well. There are few names that pop up to one’s head when thinking about Carnatic music and one such example is Adarsh Iyengar.

Adarsh is a non-residential Indian and currently resides in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA. He is 33 years old and apart from being a dedicated musician, he also works as an IT program manager for a leading tech company. His talent as a musician started showing at an early age and a contributing factor to it is also the fact that his family has deeply embedded roots in Carnatic Music.

Adarsh has a YouTube channel where he performs covers of popular songs and plans to produce his own original songs. His next release will be a Kannada cover of ‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua’ from RHTDM – the popular cult Bollywood song.

You can check out Adarsh’s music on his YouTube channel – AdarshIyengarMusical.

When Adarsh was asked about his future plans, he shared, “this is just the beginning, there is a lot more in the story to come.”

Adarsh used to participate in local competitions across Karnataka when he was young and has also been a part of shows like “Idea star singer 2” and ZEE Kannada’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He also did live concerts in Davengere, Mysore, Shimoga, and Bengaluru. When he moved to the United States, Adarsh performed at established stages like the AKKA convention in Atlantic City.

Adarsh also served as the cultural director for the “Richmond Kannada Sangha from 2016 to 2018 and is now an active member of the NWA Kannada Sangha in Bentonville. They plan to start organizing more events post the pandemic.

To our surprise, Adarsh wore another hat as well as an actor. In 2019, He did his silver screen debut in a small but impactful negative role in sandalwood for the movie Ratnamanjarii- produced by NRI’s.