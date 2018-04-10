Evading the theatrical ban imposed by Pahlaj Nihlani led CBFC, Adil Hussain starrer Unfreedom has started streaming on Netflix. Inspired by Faiz Ahmad Faiz's poem 'Ye Dagh Dagh Ujala', the film revolved around a lesbian couple and their struggle of identities. The film was banned on the grounds that it would ignite unnatural passions.

After facing a theatrical ban in India imposed by Pahlaj Nihalani led Censor Board, Adil Hussain’s film Unfreedom is finally streaming on Netflix. Banned on the grounds that the film would ‘ignite unnatural passions’, Unfreedom revolves around homosexuality, terror and struggle of identities. Helmed by Raj Amit Kumar, the film is inspired by Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poem ‘Ye Dagh Dagh Ujala’. Calling out fellow creators and audiences, who believe in freedom of speech and expression, Raj Amit Kumar had also released a YouTube video on April 2015 stating that the censor board should rate or certify a movie, instead of banning and offering cuts.

Speaking about the film’s release on Netflix, the filmmaker said in a statement, “I am glad that Unfreedom finds such a popular platform like Netflix after the ban in India and the efforts of censorship guardians in India to stop the film. It also exposes the hypocrisy and divide between reality and fantasy of censorship system in India. There is no way they can control and censor content in digital age, yet, they try their best to choke filmmakers like me who have something relevant to say that makes them feel threatened.”

“The boldness of something is always defined by what you are allowed to say or not in a society. The boldness of an artist is always defined by what other artist around him have not said or what they are not allowed to express. Thus, it is not the content in my film per se that makes it bold, but it is the context of a society in which it is told. I guess it is the boldest film ever because I did not give a damn about anyone or anybody. I didn’t care and I don’t think I will care in future as well. Unless artists take that approach and risk their well being, we will soon be living in a world where everybody is frightened to say anything truthful,” he added.

