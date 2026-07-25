Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Calls Defending The Film His ‘Biggest Mistake,’ Says He Is ‘Ashamed’

More than two years after Adipurush became one of Indian cinema’s most debated films, writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir has publicly expressed regret over his role in the project. Calling it the “biggest mistake” of his life, Muntashir said he is deeply ashamed not only of writing the film’s dialogues but also of defending them after the release.

Speaking on Times Now’s podcast Baatein Dil Se, Muntashir revealed that his wife had advised him against speaking publicly in support of the film, sensing that he would become the face of the criticism. Looking back, he admitted that he should have listened to her advice.

“I was dismissive at first. It took me two days to understand what had happened. Adipurush was the biggest mistake of my life, and defending that film was an even bigger mistake. I am very ashamed of what happened and I seek forgiveness from the people of this country,” he said.

‘I did not do justice to Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman’

Reflecting on the controversy, Muntashir acknowledged that he failed to do justice to revered figures such as Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. While he maintained that some of his earlier statements were taken out of context, he admitted that he no longer stands by the dialogues he had written.

“When I look back today, I feel ashamed that I wrote those lines. I don’t know what I was thinking,” he said, adding that hindsight has completely changed the way he views the film.

Why Adipurush became one of 2023’s biggest controversies

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana and featured Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, the film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. Released on June 16, 2023, it opened to impressive box office numbers thanks to enormous pre-release buzz and the popularity of its cast.

However, the excitement quickly gave way to criticism. Audiences and critics questioned the film’s visual effects, character designs and dialogue, with several lines being labelled too colloquial for a story rooted in one of Hinduism’s most sacred epics. The backlash became so intense that the makers revised some dialogues after the film had already hit theatres, an unusual move for a major Bollywood release.

Although Adipurush earned over Rs 390 crore worldwide, trade analysts widely considered it a commercial disappointment because of its massive production cost and poor word-of-mouth.