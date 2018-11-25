Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Hindi film industry today, however, where many leading actresses have taken a leap from bold to bolder, the graceful Hyderabad-born actress has remained a coy and shy character on the big screen. Interestingly, on her official Instagram handle, the 32-year-old gives a sneak peek to her fans into her bold side from time to time.
She keeps posting pictures from vacations to photo-shoots and from random candids to magazine covers. She has a following of some 3.5 million followers on Instagram and usually gets a huge response on her photos. Aditi Rao Hydari was recently the cover girl for leading Indian magazine Femina and she shared a couple of pictures from the magazine photo shoot.
On the hot and sexy front, Mrs Hydari sometimes make it an odd day and delight her fans with a sizzling picture of her. Given that she has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and a number of Hindi films, she has a fan following across the country. Her most recent notable work came in early 2018 when she was seen in a prominent role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.
Here is an assortment of Aditi Rao Hydari’s hot pictures:
Leave a Reply