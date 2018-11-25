Aditi Rao Hydari keeps posting pictures from vacations to photo-shoots and from random candids to magazine covers. She has a following of some 3.5 million followers on Instagram and usually gets a huge response on her photos. She was recently the cover girl for leading Indian magazine Femina and she shared a couple of pictures from the magazine photo shoot.

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Hindi film industry today, however, where many leading actresses have taken a leap from bold to bolder, the graceful Hyderabad-born actress has remained a coy and shy character on the big screen. Interestingly, on her official Instagram handle, the 32-year-old gives a sneak peek to her fans into her bold side from time to time.

She keeps posting pictures from vacations to photo-shoots and from random candids to magazine covers. She has a following of some 3.5 million followers on Instagram and usually gets a huge response on her photos. Aditi Rao Hydari was recently the cover girl for leading Indian magazine Femina and she shared a couple of pictures from the magazine photo shoot.

On the hot and sexy front, Mrs Hydari sometimes make it an odd day and delight her fans with a sizzling picture of her. Given that she has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and a number of Hindi films, she has a fan following across the country. Her most recent notable work came in early 2018 when she was seen in a prominent role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

Here is an assortment of Aditi Rao Hydari’s hot pictures:

