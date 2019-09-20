Aditi Rao Hydari in Sugiyum Sujatayum: Bollywood stunner Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to recreate her magic on Malayalam cinemas with the film Sugiyum Sujatayum. As per reports Malayalam actor Jayasurya to be paired opposite to Aditi in the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Sugiyum Sujatayum: Actress Aditi Roy who already carved her unique space in Bollywood, will now make a comeback in Malayalam film industry with the film Sugiyum Sujatayum opposite to actor Jayasurya. The diva in 2006 debuted in Mollywood film industry with the film Savithri and after so many years she will again recreate her prowess acting magic with this film.

Though the actress is a known star in Bollywood industry and has done some commendable work in the industry, every time she performed in Telugu cinema or Malayalam cinemas, she has been loved by her fans in these industries. The makers of Sugiyum Sujatayum has offered her main role in the film opposite to superstar Jayasurya, the film is helmed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and as per a report, the film is slated to go on the floors this year probably.

On the professional front, the diva has marked her mettle in both the worlds, Aditi bagged IIFA award 2019 for her best performance as supporting actress in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic Padmaavat. The diva till now has worked in more than 30 films including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi.

Aditi has bagged many awards like Screen Awards, Best Actress award, Best Debut actress, Special Jury Award, Style Icon of the Year Award, Best Actress Hindi, and many more to go. Currently, the actor has many big-budget projects on her career plate-like Tamil film Pyscho, V, Thughlak Durbar. Aditi was last seen in Telugu films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam helmed by Mani Ratnam.

