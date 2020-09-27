Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra on Sunday penned a note tracing the 50-year journey of the production house and thanked the entire industry. Today, September 27, also marks the birth anniversary of late Yash Chopra. Aditya Chopra, in his note, remembered how his father was a salaried employee of BR Films but quit the job to start a company of his own. “All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art gave birth to Yash Raj Films.”

Talking about the silver jubilee anniversary of YRF in the year 1995 and his directorial debut experience with the release of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ he said, “In 1995, as Yash Raj Films (YRF) entered its 25th year, my directorial debut film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. The historic success of that film gave me the confidence to give wings to some crazy risky ideas that I had for the future of YRF. Besides the immense love that my father had for me, he now also had a lot of faith in my ideas because of the miraculous success of my film.”

50 years of celebrating movies, 50 years of entertaining you. On this occasion #AdityaChopra pens down a heartfelt note. #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/Pfj182ylvy — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2020

On the occasion of the golden jubilee anniversary of the production house that is popularly known for its romantic dramas and colourful palette, Aditya said that ‘the secret of YRF 50 are the PEOPLE’ and extended thanks to the entire industry. He noted, “The ACTORS who bared their souls through their performances. The DIRECTORS who crafted the films to perfection. The WRITERS who created memorable stories. The MUSIC DIRECTORS and LYRICISTS who gave us songs that became part of our lives…”

Extending his gratitude, Aditya added, “These PEOPLE are the secret of our 50-year success…” He further thanked every person ever associated with YRF and added that he would love to be part of Bollywood in his every lifetime. (ANI)

