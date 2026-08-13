Why Did Suvinder Vicky Warn Aditya Dhar About His Dhurandhar 2 Dialogues? ‘My Whole Dialogue Will Be A Big Beep’

Suvinder Vicky is one of the most recognizable faces in current Hindi cinema, but the actor’s performance in Dhurandhar 2 has made him more popular in a completely different way. As the actor gained recognition with the roles he played in films like Kohrra, he recently talked to Hindustan Times about the experience of working on some of the most profane scenes with Arjun Rampal.

During the interview, Suvinder remembered telling the director Aditya Dhar about his dialogues in the film, saying that all of his dialogues could be banned for excessive use of abuses. He shared how Dhar replied to him, why he was not allowed to abuse in certain ways, and what Arjun Rampal told him before shooting the scenes.

Why Did Suvinder Vicky Warn Aditya Dhar About His Dhurandhar 2 Dialogues?

Suvinder confessed that because of the abundance of the foul-mouthed lines written specifically for his character, he could not help but question the amount of those lines that would finally make it through.

“I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep. He should have instead made me play a mute character in the film because I’m abusing so much,” the actor recalled.

Nevertheless, Aditya Dhar believed that the dialogues would stay in the film. This gave Suvinder an opportunity to perform in the scene without any doubts about his performance being eventually cut. It is important to note that Suvinder credits the screenwriters for the dialogue his character had been using in the movie.

What Did Aditya Dhar Tell Suvinder Vicky About The Abuse?

As per Suvinder, he had an idea that perhaps Dhar would omit certain lines that were very aggressive. But instead, the director assured him that there was nothing that would be omitted. This made him think about improvising. However, Dhar did not give way when the actor tried to go further with the language.

As per Suvinder, the director did not allow the actor to use abusive language for the mother and sister. He felt that it was the duty of the filmmaker as well that such acts should not cause unnecessary pain to anyone.

What Did Arjun Rampal Tell Suvinder Vicky Before Dhurandhar 2 ?

Suvinder and Arjun Rampal already shared a professional connection before Dhurandhar 2, having worked together on Satluj. When Suvinder warned Rampal about the kind of language his character would use in their scenes, Rampal reportedly encouraged him to go all out in front of the camera.

“It is part of life, camera ke samne faad de,” Rampal told him, according to Suvinder.

How Did Dhurandhar 2 Change Suvinder Vicky’s Popularity?

Although Suvinder was already known for his character acting skills, it was through Dhurandhar 2 that he reached out to an even larger audience base. Suvinder shared that there were several instances where his character was all over memes – which he never faced before.

“I never became a meme before, but after Dhurandhar, a lot of memes were made on my character, so I was on a high,” he said.

Why Does Suvinder Vicky Believe Actors Must Play Difficult Characters?

Suvinder’s most recent films have exposed him to worlds totally opposite to each other. In case of Dhurandhar 2, he became famous among masses, while Satluj forced him to play an antagonist during a historically delicate period. However, the actor admitted that people would hate him for such a role; still, in Suvinder’s view, actors cannot turn their backs on problematic characters in case they are needed to tell a story truly. Also, he noted that younger audiences, including his own kids, would not know what really happened at that time.

For Suvinder, it means that the role of actors and directors is especially significant since history should be shown authentically in order to show fear and atmosphere of those times.

ALSO READ: DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide